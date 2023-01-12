The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine announced the preparation of a draft resolution of the UN General Assembly on a special tribunal against the Russian Federation

Ukraine in 2023 will submit for discussion a draft resolution of the UN General Assembly on the establishment of a special tribunal against Russia. This was announced by the First Deputy Foreign Minister of the country Emine Dzhaparova, reports RIA News.

She called on the member countries of the organization to support the creation of a special mechanism “in connection with aggression”, which Kyiv intends to submit to the UN General Assembly this year.

Dzhepparova also said that the leadership of Ukraine considers the draft resolution on the “peace plan” of President Volodymyr Zelensky to be a priority. She noted that permanent representative Sergei Kislitsa would conduct the work, and an emergency special session could be convened to adopt this resolution.

On November 30, the European Commission initiated the creation of a special international court for Ukraine under the auspices of the United Nations.

On December 1, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that attempts by Western countries to create a tribunal for Ukraine would not be legitimate. Also, the Kremlin spokesman noted, they will be rejected and condemned by Russia.