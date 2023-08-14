Ukrainian athletes will perform at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, even if Russians and Belarusians take part in them in a neutral status. This was stated on August 14 in an interview Kyodo Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine and President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of the country Vadim Gutzeit.

“Our athletes should be at the Olympics. Our flag will be at the opening ceremony, at competitions, athletes will represent our state so that everyone in the world can see that Ukraine is, was and will be,” he said.

Gutzeit noted that Ukrainian athletes do not pay attention to opponents playing under a neutral flag. However, if the national teams of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus will compete under their own flag, the Ukrainian team will refuse to play at the Games.

According to the minister, since the beginning of the special military operation in February last year, 340 Ukrainian athletes and coaches have already died, and 343 sports facilities have been partially or completely destroyed.

Earlier, on March 28, the IOC executive committee recommended that international federations allow only those Russian athletes who do not support the Russian special operation to protect Donbass to compete, and as neutral athletes.

Later, on July 23, the head of Gutzeit said that Kyiv was considering the possibility of abandoning the boycott of sports competitions in which athletes from Russia and Belarus participate. The reason for this was the refusal of the International Olympic Committee from the official invitation of Russia and Belarus to the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

After that, on July 26, the Ministry of Sports of Ukraine allowed its athletes to take part in international competitions, where athletes from Russia and Belarus also compete under a neutral flag and do not declare their nationality.