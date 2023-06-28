Minister of Defense of Ukraine Reznikov: the main events of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are expected in the future

The main events of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are expected in the future. This was stated by the Minister of Defense of the Republic Alexei Reznikov in interview newspaper Financial Times.

According to him, the results of the counteroffensive to date only anticipate the upcoming achievements. At the same time, the head of the department refused to share any details of the expected successes at the front, noting that “when this happens, everyone will see it.”

How do other Ukrainian officials view the counteroffensive?

According to the adviser to the head of the office of the Ukrainian President Mikhail Podolyak, the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is a difficult stage of hostilities that requires a patient approach. He pointed out that it does not mean “blitzkrieg”, also specifying that the Ukrainian military is now focused on finding the weaknesses of the Russian troops, weakening their defenses and rationally allocating available resources.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, in turn, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine need time to demonstrate effectiveness during the counteroffensive. At the same time, the head of the Foreign Ministry called minefields, fortified defense lines and the dominance of the Russian military in the air the main problems of the Ukrainian army.

I understand that we are the Netflix generation and everyone wants a blockbuster, but sometimes things take time to develop, especially when people’s lives are at stake. Dmitry KulebaMinister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

How is the Ukrainian counteroffensive assessed in the West?

The slow development of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was also announced in NATO. According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the reasons for this state of affairs are difficult terrain and powerful defensive positions of Russian troops, in particular minefields and anti-tank barriers.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also pointed out Kyiv’s difficulties in conducting a counteroffensive. According to him, it can last several weeks or even months. At the same time, he expressed confidence that the Ukrainian authorities “have everything necessary for it to be a success.”

How is the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine assessed in Russia?

The head of the State Duma Defense Committee, Andrey Kartapolov, announced the absence of any large-scale counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the front. At the same time, he pointed out that the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are not just critical, but “overcritical”.

There was no large-scale counter-offensive. There are attempts to attack in different directions Andrey KartapolovHead of the State Duma Defense Committee

Russian President Vladimir Putin also announced serious losses of Ukrainian troops in manpower and equipment during the counteroffensive. According to him, at the moment the Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to restore their army, and there is a lull in their offensive.