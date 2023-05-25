Podolyak announced the start of separate operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of the counteroffensive

Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, on the air of the Rai 1 TV channel toldthat the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have already begun to conduct a counteroffensive against the Russian military. According to him, Ukrainian soldiers are conducting a number of separate operations.

“The counteroffensive has been going on for several days, this war is stretched for 1.5 thousand kilometers along the border, but separate operations have already begun,” he said.

Podolyak stressed that Kyiv intends to use the weapons transferred to it by Western countries only for conducting military operations in those territories that it considers its own. He also called on the allies to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, stressing that the Armed Forces of Ukraine need combat aircraft to block airspace.

