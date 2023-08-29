Naftogaz of Ukraine announced the discovery of a large gas field

Ukrgasdobycha announced the discovery of a large gas field in Ukraine. According to preliminary estimates, its reserves can reach a billion cubic meters. This is with reference to the press service of “Naftogaz of Ukraine” reports RIA News.

Testing of a well with a depth of about four kilometers was carried out “from scratch”, they were successfully completed in August. Before drilling, specialists conducted a 3D seismic survey.

Since the beginning of the year, Ukrgasdobycha has already discovered several new fields. The head of Naftogaz, Aleksey Chernyshev, noted at the beginning of summer that seven new wells had been put into operation in the country in five months, and in total this year the company expected to produce 13.5 billion cubic meters of gas.

The day before, on August 28, Chernyshev said that by the end of summer, Ukraine had accumulated 14 billion cubic meters of gas in underground gas storage facilities (UGS). At the same time, 14.7 billion cubic meters, according to calculations, will be enough to get through the winter season even under unfavorable scenarios. According to him, fuel imports may be needed only to create reserves in special cases.

Prior to this, the representative of the European Commission (EC), Stefan de Keersmaeker, said that Europe had fulfilled the plan to fill UGS facilities 2.5 months ahead of schedule. It was possible to reach the level of 90 percent not by November 1, but by mid-August, while the cost of fuel was several times lower than a year ago.