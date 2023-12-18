General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Tarnavsky announced the curtailment of operations due to a lack of ammunition

The commander of the Tavria group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), General Alexander Tarnavsky, announced the curtailment of active operations due to a lack of ammunition and a decrease in foreign military assistance. This is reported by Reuters.

Tarnavsky made this statement against the backdrop of discussions in the United States and the European Union (EU) about financial assistance to Ukraine.

“We have a problem with ammunition, especially post-Soviet – there are not enough shells of 122 mm and 152 mm caliber. This problem is observed along the entire front line,” he told reporters.

The general noted that the current volumes of ammunition supplies do not cover all needs, which leads to a decrease in the activity of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Earlier, Republican leader in the US Senate Mitch McConnell called on party members to vote against the allocation of $60 billion in aid to Ukraine. Representatives of the Republican Party insist that budget money should be used to resolve the problem with migrants at the southern border of the United States.