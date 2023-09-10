The head of Ukrainian intelligence Budanov announced the continuation of the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the winter

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will continue the counter-offensive in the coming winter. He stated this in an interview with the agency Reuters.

Budanov announced the continuation of the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the winter and emphasized that “it is more difficult to fight in the cold, dampness and mud.” The head of Ukrainian intelligence clarified that Kyiv is conducting its operation in several directions. He also admitted that progress on the counteroffensive has been slower than he expected and called the current situation difficult.

Earlier, Budanov admitted the use of Starlink systems along the entire front line. He also confirmed that network coverage in the Crimea region was temporarily unavailable.

In turn, the new Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov announced the need of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for weapons. He also called for providing the military with everything they need – weapons, military equipment, uniforms, equipment, personal protective equipment, food and medicine.