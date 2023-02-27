The press secretary of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Gumenyuk announced the concentration of Ukrainian troops near the border with the PMR

The Ukrainian army has concentrated forces along the entire border with Transnistria. This was stated by the press secretary of the Ukrainian Defense Forces “South” Natalia Gumenyuk in broadcast TV channel “Rada”.

According to her, such a concentration of Ukrainian troops on the border with the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR) is adequate to a hypothetically possible threat from Russia.

Earlier, PMR President Vadim Krasnoselsky reported on the tense situation on the border with Ukraine and along the perimeter of the republic. At the same time, he stressed that there is no real danger for Pridnestrovie at the moment.