In Ukraine, they are planning to launch “smart mobilization” soon. The country’s Minister of Digital Transformation, Mikhail Fedorov, announced this on October 30, Strana.ua reports in his Telegram channel.

The essence of “smart mobilization” is that conscripts will be able to choose the specialization in which they are ready to serve, Fedorov noted. He added that in one to two months the project for the first specialty will be launched.

“We will run a pilot on drone operators, and this person chooses that he wants to become a drone operator, or even serve in a company of attack drones. This could be a sapper, a driver, all positions will be available,” the publication quotes Fedorov.

According to the minister, the procedure for such mobilization will take place outside the military registration and enlistment offices. A person will have to independently, without receiving a summons, submit an application for the chosen specialty, undergo tests and training through recruiters.

Fedorov is convinced that this will increase the level of motivation among Ukrainian conscripts.

Earlier, on October 25, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Sergei Rakhmanin, said that mobilization in Ukraine could be intensified, including due to losses at the front.

Before this, on October 23, the company commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Vladislav Shevchuk, said that Ukraine was “running out” of soldiers every day, and therefore a full-scale mobilization should be carried out in the country.

Also, former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov said that mobilization resources in the country have been depleted, and there are fewer and fewer supporters of the current regime and volunteers in the army.

On September 17, former adviser to ex-president Leonid Kuchma Oleg Soskin said that mass mobilization in Ukraine turned into a national disaster for the country.

Martial law has been in force in Ukraine since February 2022, at the same time the President of the Republic Vladimir Zelensky signed a law on the general mobilization of citizens, according to which men between the ages of 18 and 60 are not allowed to leave the country.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.