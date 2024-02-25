Ukraine announced the presence of missiles with a range of 700 km of its own production

Ukraine has learned to produce missiles capable of hitting targets at a distance of 700 kilometers. This was stated by the Minister for Strategic Industries of the Republic Alexander Kamyshin on the TV channel “Glad”.

“The most important program for us is the missile program, but I will say no more about it than my president said,” the head of the department noted, talking about the appearance of Ukraine’s own long-range weapons.

Earlier, retired General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Sergei Krivonos admitted that the country’s military-industrial complex could develop long-range weapons before the Russian missile strike on December 29, 2023. The former military man emphasized that Kyiv already had such weapons.

Last September, military expert and retired colonel Anatoly Matviychuk expressed the opinion that Ukraine has the technical capabilities to create a long-range missile. However, mass production of this long-range weapon is currently impossible.