Rada Deputy Bezugla: A third of Toretsk is no longer under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A third of Toretsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) is no longer under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was stated by the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Maryana Bezuglaya in her Telegram-channel.

Bezuglaya commented on the advance of the Russian Armed Forces (AF) in the Toretsk area. According to her information, a brigade of airborne assault troops was withdrawn from the city, which stabilized the defense after the rotation of the 24th separate mechanized brigade (OMBr) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“The city’s defense is chaotic, it is defended by inexperienced new units, which the Russians know,” the politician said. She also criticized the rotation of Ukrainian Armed Forces units in this section of the front and the transfer of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade to Chasov Yar.

Earlier, Bezuglaya compared the approach of former Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhny and current Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky to forays into Russian territory. According to her, Zaluzhny opposed attacks on Russian territory.