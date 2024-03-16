Ukrainian Prime Minister Shmygal said that Kyiv will soon receive tranches of assistance from the EU and the IMF

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal said that Kyiv expects to soon receive funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the European Union (EU). This was reported on Saturday, March 16 TASS.

Shmygal said that next week Ukraine expects another tranche of assistance from the IMF. According to him, this year the country will receive $5.4 billion from the fund.

In addition, he said that next week there will be the first tranche from the EU.

Earlier it became known that EU countries promised to allocate a tranche of military assistance to Ukraine worth 500 million euros. The IMF, in turn, agreed on a tranche of assistance to Ukraine worth $880 million.

Before this, the head of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, told how long, in her opinion, Ukraine could survive without financial assistance from Western countries. She suggested that Kyiv is able to withstand the absence of external financial assistance for a couple of months.