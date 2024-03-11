Ukrainian economist Kushch announced the capitulation of Kyiv to Poland

Ukraine completely capitulated to Poland in the struggle for its economic interests. This was stated by Kiev analyst Alexey Kushch, reports RIA News.

According to him, Kyiv’s threats to file claims against Warsaw at the World Trade Organization (WTO) were unsuccessful, and now Ukraine has lost this trade war. Kushch noted that Kyiv was hinted at the uselessness for Europe of the agrarian and raw materials economy of a country that is not part of the European Union. If we don't change the structure of the economy, there will be no EU membership. This is absolutely obvious,” he concluded.

On March 10, the European Commission (EC) refused to comply with the demands of Polish farmers to ban the import of agricultural products from Ukraine. Deputy head of the EC Valdis Dombrovskis explained that Warsaw had already unilaterally banned the import of grain from the former Soviet republic into the country.

On February 20, Polish farmers began a protest during which they blocked most of the checkpoints on the Ukrainian border, and also blocked the entrances to railway stations and seaports. The main demands of the protesters are to stop the import of agricultural products from Ukraine to Poland and to abandon the environmental plans of the European Union.