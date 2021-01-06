Ukrainian politicians have begun secret vaccination against coronavirus. This was announced on January 5 by the President of the Basketball Federation of Ukraine Mikhail Brodsky in his blog for the Obozrevatel portal.

“As far as I know, on December 29 or 30 a charter flight to Ukraine was secretly delivered a batch of Pfizer vaccine: most likely, it was carried through the Hall of Official Delegations without customs clearance, hiding behind the passport of some deputy,” he wrote.

According to him, the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal, the head of the specialized medical committee of the Verkhovna Rada Mikhail Radutsky, as well as several people’s deputies were vaccinated.

In particular, over the past week, Radutsky has repeatedly visited the clinic of plastic surgery and cosmetology, where, presumably, he received a dose of the vaccine. For two stages of vaccination, politicians gave $ 2,500, Brodsky says.

On January 2, the head of the political council of the faction, Viktor Medvedchuk, said that the Kharkiv company Biolek had applied to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine with an application for state registration of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine. The department replied that Ukraine will use only those vaccines that have successfully passed the third phase of clinical trials.

On December 30, the press service of the office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Kiev authorities had signed a contract for the supply of 1.8 million doses of coronavirus vaccine produced by the Chinese company Sinovac Biotech.

The next day, Ukrainians posted a petition on the Ukrainian leader’s website demanding to provide them with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus and the opportunity to use it. The authors of the document demanded free vaccination given that Ukrainian scientists and specialists, Ukrainian institutes and laboratories participated in the creation of the coronavirus.