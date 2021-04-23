Alexey Arestovich, press secretary of the Kiev delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), announced Ukraine’s readiness for negotiations in Donbass without the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) in an interview with Strana.ua.

Arestovich noted that the Ukrainian side is ready for negotiations with France, Germany and Russia “anywhere in Donbass.” At the same time, representatives of the DPR and LPR can participate in the Minsk process as invited experts who must resolve issues of the peculiarities of local self-government and the conduct of elections.

“There can be no unrecognized republics either in Minsk or in the Normandy format. And Russia is trying to legitimize them, like Vladimir Putin, who recently let slip about the “republics of the DPR and LPR”, which actually withdrew from the Minsk agreements, “added the Ukrainian press secretary.