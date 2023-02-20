Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba announced preparations for the battle on the diplomatic and military fronts

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, on the air of the TSN TV channel, announced preparations for a big battle on two fronts – diplomatic and military. His words leads RBC.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs noted that a meeting of the leaders of the countries of the eastern flank of NATO is planned in the near future, and important decisions are likely to be made on providing further support to Kyiv.

Kuleba stressed that at present, it is necessary to consolidate all allies who provide effective assistance to Ukraine.

On February 13, the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced that “great events” would take place in New York on February 24. According to him, on this day in the American city “there will be many important political signals, there will be decisions on sanctions, weapons, there will be symbols of unity, and this will happen at all levels.” The minister did not specify what exactly he means by “great events”.