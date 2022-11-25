Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba said that the rocket that fell in Poland does not belong to Kyiv

Kyiv has data that confirms that the rocket that fell in a village in Poland was not Ukrainian. About the new details of the incident informed in an interview with Le Parisien, Foreign Minister of the Republic Dmitry Kuleba.

Ukraine’s foreign minister said the republic is “very openly” involved in the investigation. “We have heard political rhetoric that it was a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile, but we have not seen evidence. Our military has information that this is not our missile,” Kuleba said.

The fall of two rockets near the Polish village of Przewodow, which killed two people, occurred on November 15. US President Joe Biden called the incident the result of the work of the Ukrainian air defense system. The same version of what happened was put forward by the head of Poland, Andrzej Duda. At the same time, Ukraine blamed Russia for the attack.