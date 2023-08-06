The command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the launch of missiles in Ukraine from Belarus

The command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) announced the launch of Kinzhal missiles across the country from Belarus. This is stated in Telegramcommand channel.

“The missiles are from Belarus,” the message says. In particular, Kyiv claims that the strikes were carried out in Vinnitsa, Khmelnytsky, Zhytomyr and other regions.

Earlier, the State Border Service of Ukraine began to destroy roads and mine approaches on the border with Belarus in order to strengthen the defense capability. At the same time, in July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that there was no threat of invasion from Belarus. According to him, this was reported by the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kirill Budanov at a meeting of the headquarters of the supreme commander.