The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine announced its readiness to impose a ban on imports from Moldova

Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine Taras Kachka said that the country is ready to impose a ban on imports from Moldova in response to the possible introduction by Chisinau of restrictions on the import of Ukrainian grains and oilseeds. About it informs European Truth.

Kachka stressed that the introduction of such a ban has already been agreed, the preparation process has been launched. According to him, any restriction on the part of Moldova “will be considered an extremely unfriendly step.”

Earlier it was reported that Moldova planned to temporarily restrict the import of grain from Ukraine.

It also became known earlier that Poland refused to import Ukrainian grain so as not to alienate voters. The European Commission also agreed with five Eastern European countries to limit the export of agricultural products from Ukraine to the European Union.