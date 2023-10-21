Rada Deputy Zheleznyak: Kyiv will not have enough funds requested by Biden from Congress

The funds that American President Joe Biden has requested from Congress for Ukraine will not be enough to finance the country’s needs. This was stated by Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Yaroslav Zheleznyak in Telegram-channel.

According to him, the United States decided to allocate $61.4 billion to Ukraine for the period from November 2023 to November 2024. As the deputy clarified, this money needs to “cover almost a year” or 13 months.

“There are $11.8 billion allocated for direct budget support. And now we are preparing the budget for 2024, where we need $42.9 billion and 30 percent of this – $12.87 billion – should have come from the United States,” he said about insufficiently high funding. The politician considered that Kyiv would not have enough $2 billion.

On October 19, Joe Biden asked Congress to agree on a budget that includes $61.3 billion in aid to Ukraine and Israel.