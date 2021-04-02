The United States will support Kiev in the event of a military conflict with Russia, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said after telephone conversations between the head of the department, Andrei Taran, and the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin.

It is noted that this is the second conversation of the ministers over the past month and a half, which took place at the initiative of the American side.

“In the event of an escalation of Russian aggression, the United States will not leave Ukraine alone [с ней] and will not allow the implementation of the aggressive aspirations of the Russian Federation in relation to Ukraine, “- said in a statement on website Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Thursday, April 1.

It is indicated that Taran told his American colleague about the situation in the zone of the military operation in Donbass, and also discussed with him directions for strengthening cooperation in the field of security and defense.

Following the talks, Lloyd Austin issued a statement stating that the United States has allocated over $ 2 billion to Ukraine since 2014 as part of providing security assistance. In addition, the American side intends to further build up the potential of the Ukrainian armed forces.

On the same day, it was reported that NATO accused Russia of escalating the conflict in Donbass. The spokesman for the alliance said that NATO sees the reason for the failure of attempts to de-escalate tensions within the framework of the agreement reached in the destabilizing actions of Russia.

At the same time, a member of the Federation Council Alexei Pushkov said that Ukraine should not rely on the United States in the event of a conflict with Russia. After all, direct military intervention by the States on the side of Kiev would be, in his words, “complete madness.”

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup and the new government in Ukraine. At the same time, the Ukrainian authorities place responsibility for the situation in the country on the Russian Federation. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict, and called on Kiev to resolve it as soon as possible. The settlement issues are being discussed in the Minsk and Normandy formats – with the participation of Ukraine, Russia, France, Germany.