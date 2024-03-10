Mrochko announced explosions in Kherson controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The head of the Kherson military administration, Roman Mrochko, appointed by the Ukrainian authorities, said that explosions were heard in the city of Kherson, controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

On March 9, explosions were also reported in Kherson, controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On the night of March 5-6, explosions were reported in Odessa. Later, an air raid alert was announced in the Odessa region.