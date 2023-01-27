Five high-voltage substations were damaged this week in Ukraine. This was announced on Friday, January 27, by Prime Minister Denys Shmygal at a government meeting.

He noted that substations were damaged in the central, southern and southwestern regions.

According to Shmyhal, this week Kyiv managed to reach an agreement with partner countries on increasing support for Ukraine’s energy system.

On the morning of January 26, an air alert was announced throughout Ukraine. After that, the Ukrainian media reported explosions in Kyiv, Odessa, Nikolaev, Dnepropetrovsk and Vinnitsa regions.

Later, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that the military launched a massive missile attack with precision-guided weapons and drones on Ukrainian energy facilities.

Russian troops have been attacking Ukrainian military command facilities and related energy and communications facilities since October 10, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin called it a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.