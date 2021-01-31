In Ukraine, they believe that the threat from Crimea comes from the point of view of the use of naval forces, aviation and missiles. This opinion was voiced by a Ukrainian expert, deputy director of the Center for Army Research, Conversion and Disarmament Mykhailo Samus on the air of Apostrophe TV, reports RIA News…

He noted that there are allegedly “about 200 cruise missiles on the peninsula, including a range of 2.5 thousand kilometers with nuclear warheads,” in connection with which it is called an “unsinkable aircraft carrier.” This allows Russia to fully control the Black Sea and block access to it for Ukraine, Samus added.

At the same time, the naval forces of Ukraine are not sufficiently developed, the expert emphasized. “Unfortunately, we actually do not have the naval personnel of the Ukrainian Navy. After we lost our bases in Crimea, no radical steps took place. In fact, some changes have just started, ”Samus said.

Earlier, the head of the Crimean regional German national-cultural autonomy, Yuri Gempel, responded to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky about the “return” of Crimea to Kiev’s control. According to him, in 2014 Crimea returned to its historical homeland, mistakenly being a part of the Ukrainian state.