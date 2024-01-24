Ukrainian Prime Minister Shmygal announced the construction of a three-level defense line

Ukraine is building a large-scale defense line, and Slovakia will provide assistance in this. This was stated by Prime Minister Denis Shmygal during a briefing with his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico in Uzhgorod, writes RBC.

According to the Ukrainian prime minister, the new, three-level defensive line will provide “protection in all directions” and should contain Russian troops, preventing their advance. The Ukrainian government has allocated tens of billions of hryvnia for these purposes, Shmygal specified.

Private companies in Slovakia, in turn, will provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with armored excavators and Bozena-4 mine clearance equipment.

Earlier, retired lieutenant of the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Alexander Matyushin, said that Kyiv had completely stopped the offensive in order to build a tight defense. Thus, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are copying Russian tactics, preparing for the fact that the Russian Armed Forces will launch an attack on Kherson.