Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavel Klimkin called “a fundamental mistake” in the country’s Strategy for the de-occupation of Crimea. He wrote about this on his page in Facebook…

“One fundamental point seems to be a fundamental mistake. It is impossible to give the preparation of the plan for the implementation of the strategy to the Cabinet. Everything will “drown” in our bureaucracy, ”the politician said.

Klimkin added that the Cabinet of Ministers will not be able to coordinate the work of the Ukrainian special services. In his opinion, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) should be engaged in the implementation of the Strategy for the “de-occupation” of the peninsula. The politician also stressed that it is pointless to analyze the strategy approved by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky without knowing its closed part.

Earlier, the Ukrainian leader approved the Strategy for the de-occupation and reintegration of Crimea. The document defines a complex of diplomatic, military, economic and other measures that will be aimed at returning Kiev control over the peninsula.

Relations between Kiev and Moscow deteriorated sharply after the reunification of Crimea with Russia in March 2014 and the outbreak of conflict in southeastern Ukraine in April of that year.