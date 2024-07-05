Zelensky’s Office: Kyiv and London to Sign Unprecedented 100-Year Agreement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed by telephone with new British Prime Minister Keir Starmer the preparation of an “unprecedented 100-year agreement” between Kyiv and London, his office reported. Telegram.

The Prime Minister assured the head of Ukraine that Kyiv’s support would remain unchanged. “We discussed the continuation of bilateral joint work, the preparation of an unprecedented 100-year agreement between Ukraine and Great Britain,” Zelensky emphasized.

Earlier, British expert Alexander Mercuris said that Zelensky is trying to draw the West into a direct conflict with Russia for his own benefit. According to him, Zelensky’s attempt to draw NATO into the conflict is his only chance “not only to win, but also to remain the president of Ukraine.”