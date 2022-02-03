Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko discussed with his Turkish counterpart Fatih Donmez energy security and gas supplies through the Trans-Balkan corridor. This is mentioned on site Ukrainian Ministry of Energy.

The meeting was held as part of the visit of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to Ukraine. Galushchenko stressed that Ankara is a strategic partner for Kiev in the field of energy and energy security.

“It is especially important to cooperate on the diversification of sources and routes of natural gas supplies in the context of strengthening energy security in the region. In particular, the issue of gas supply through the Trans-Balkan corridor requires special attention,” he said.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Energy noted that Ankara also supports the use of gas reverse through the Trans-Balkan gas pipeline, which runs through Ukraine, Moldova, Romania and Bulgaria.

In addition, Donmez confirmed Turkey’s interest in using Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities, and also noted that Ankara plans to develop a partnership with Ukraine in offshore hydrocarbon production.

Earlier, Russian political scientist Andrei Suzdaltsev said that the intensification of the confrontation between Russia and Ukraine is beneficial to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In particular, according to the expert, Moscow and Kiev will “curry favor” to the Turkish leader, and he will organize the supply of Russian gas bypassing the border of Ukraine along the Turkish Stream, and will also build a factory of his drones on the territory of Ukraine.