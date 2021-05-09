Ukraine and the United States conducted military exercises in the Black Sea with maneuvers against conditional Russian ships, informs state border service of Ukraine.

The department said that on May 8, the flagship of the Ukrainian Marine Guard met with a US Coast Guard ship 185 kilometers from Odessa. The Ukrainians called it a friendly visit with maneuvers at sea and trainings for the exchange of experience in assault operations – according to the exercise plan, the two ships worked out coherence in the international tactical group.

Their actions according to the script were “followed” by Russian ships. The Ukrainians imitated the aggression in the form of dangerous maneuvers by two ships of the Russian Navy and their demands to leave the exercise zone, and also that the Russians did not respond to calls for communication through international security channels. The border service called these actions “the impudent antics of hunters under the tricolor.”

Now the ships of Ukraine and the United States remain at sea, continuing joint training. On May 10 they will arrive at the port of Odessa.