“Ukraine calls on the member states of the United Nations to deprive the Russian Federation of its status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, and to completely exclude it from the United Nations,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

negotiation solution

Russian President Vladimir Putin had said that his country was ready to negotiate with all parties to the Ukrainian conflict, but he went back to saying that Kyiv and its Western backers had refused to engage in talks.

In an interview with the official Russia 1 channel on Sunday, Putin said:

We are ready to negotiate with all concerned parties about acceptable solutions, but it is up to them. We are not the ones who refuse to negotiate, but they are the ones who reject it.

He added that his country is moving in the right direction in Ukraine, given that the West, led by the United States, is trying to divide Russia.

I think we are moving in the right direction, defending our national interests and the interests of our citizens and our people, and we have no other choice but to protect our citizens.

The world is on the brink of a global war

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev considered that the world is “on the brink of a third world war and a nuclear catastrophe,” but said that “Moscow will do its utmost to prevent this war and that catastrophe.”

“If Russia does not obtain guarantees that suit it, the tension will continue indefinitely,” he said in an article published by the government newspaper “Rossiyskaya Gazeta” on Sunday.

“The world will continue to be on the brink of World War III and a nuclear catastrophe,” he wrote in the article, titled “Our People. Our Land. Our Truth,” but “we will do everything in our power to prevent them.”

The former Russian president stated that Moscow “does not need to negotiate with the West, and now we cannot talk about trust,” considering that “NATO’s attempts to expand to the east were preparations for war with Russia.”

Medvedev continued: “The expansion of NATO to the east and preparations for confrontation were, in fact, preparation for war with Russia. They did not stop for a minute, it is muddy endless streams of cynical lies.”

According to the deputy head of the Russian Security Council, “the crisis of public confidence in Western countries, which are trying to confiscate Russian assets and impose new sanctions with the stroke of a pen, is also clear.”

He concluded, “For years, perhaps decades to come, we can forget about normal relations with the West. This is not our choice. Now we will do without them until a new generation of wise politicians comes to power there. Let us be careful and vigilant. We will develop our relations with the rest of the world.”