Ukraine signed a declaration with the Czech Republic on joining NATO to accelerate the integration of the country into the alliance. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, October 31.

“Several important documents have been signed today. I will especially note our joint declaration on NATO membership. This is the first such document that we adopt in order to accelerate our Euro-Atlantic integration. We fixed with this declaration that we will strengthen cooperation in order to ensure NATO standards in Ukraine,” he said after a meeting with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala at a briefing, the video of which he published on his Telegram channel.

Zelensky added that the Ukrainian side intends to strive to sign similar declarations with other countries.

Earlier in the day, it became known that Fiala and some members of the government of the republic arrived in Kyiv to participate in negotiations with the head of the Ukrainian Cabinet Denys Shmyhal.

On October 29, Yegor Chernev, head of the Verkhovna Rada delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Deputy Chairman of the Digital Transformation Committee, said that Ukrainian diplomats at all levels, on behalf of Zelensky, are negotiating with NATO member states to join the alliance.

In September, Ukraine applied for an accelerated entry into NATO. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced the impossibility of quickly accepting Ukraine into the North Atlantic Alliance. He explained that the decision on Ukraine’s membership should be made through a meeting of 30 partner states.

Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, noted that hardly anyone would seriously consider Kyiv’s statement, since the alliance does not need a war with Russia.

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev also noted that Ukraine’s application to NATO looks like “a request to speed up the start of the third world war.”

On February 24, Russia announced the start of a special operation to protect the population of Donbass. The decision was made against the backdrop of the situation in the region that worsened in mid-February.

