A Dane who is passionate about bicycles delivers donated copies in Europe to Ukrainians who lack transportation. This is the story.

The infrastructures are damaged, public transport is practically paralyzed and the distribution of energy does not work.

Getting around continues to be a fundamental need: these bicycles are proving very practical for caregivers and home helpers and, above all, they make children in refugee camps smile again.

The Ukrainian military, for its part, would prefer tanks or fighter planes, but this other form of European solidarity delights its recipients, who face multiple deprivations and the high cost of living.



