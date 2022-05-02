The war in Ukraine started on February 24 by Russia, was seen by some experts as a Moscow blitzkrieg to recognize and annex the separatist territories of Donbas.

Even so, and as has been seen, the Ukrainian resistance has so far prevented the seizure of the separatist territories of Donetsk and Lugansk, prolonging the conflict in which the siege of different Ukrainian cities has been the day to day of this war.

this scenario, in which as a result of the conflict it has generated an isolation of Russia by Europe and as such the West, has the world in suspense regarding its durationWell, now, many believe that the next step will be Moldova.

According to the events of recent weeks in which the bombings in Transnistria, the separatist region of the country in question, have put Russia’s next steps in question, many wonder what could happen with the prolongation of this war.

Greater number of victims

Ukraine and Western countries accuse Russia of “massacres” and “war crimes” following the discovery of dozens of bodies in several towns in the kyiv region occupied by Russian forces in March.

It all started on April 2 in Bucha, where journalists from the AFP they found 20 bodies on Yablunska street. From that moment, the AFP interviewed dozens of witnesses, accessed a list of bodies found in the city – sometimes with details about the circumstances of death – and death certificates of 10 people.

This is what is known about these events, which provoked worldwide condemnation and new sanctions against Russia.

Bucha, a peaceful city of 37,000 inhabitants 30 kilometers from kyiv, was – like other towns around the capital– scene of the most violent combats since the beginning of the war, on February 24.

Ukrainian citizens next to a Russian military vehicle in Bucha. Photo: EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

The Russian army entered Bucha on February 27, but the battle raged for several days, with the Russian troops suffering heavy losses.

Several civilian evacuation operations were carried out until March 12, when the authorities claimed they no longer had control or access to the city, where some 4,000 people were trapped.

The fighting around Bucha did not stop and at the end of March the Russian troops withdrew from the city. Mayor Anatoli Fedoruk announced on April 1 that March 31 would go down in “history” of the town as “the day of his liberation.”

Likewise, another example of the figures of the war is the capture of two British volunteers by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, according to a non-profit organization and the family of one of the imprisoned humanitarian workers.

Paul Urey and Dylan Healy were “captured” by Russian soldiers on Monday at a checkpoint south of the city of Zaporizhia in southwestern Ukraine, the nonprofit Presidium Network said.

The head of the Russian Investigative Committee (SK), Alexander Bastrykin, ordered an investigation into the possible dispatch of British sabotage specialists to Ukraine, the SK communicates on its Telegram channel. pic.twitter.com/CB82AVDNiB – Elio Almaguer (@ElioAlmaguer2) April 24, 2022

The volunteers were operating independently to try to help Ukrainians flee and were arrested while helping a woman and her two children in Zaporizhia.

The organization said it offered to help Urey and Healy after receiving reports of their work on the ground, but said the volunteers were not affiliated with its network in Ukraine.

The Presidium reported that Urey is a seasoned aid worker who spent eight years in Afghanistan and reported that Healy, born in 2000, worked in the kitchen of a hotel chain in the UK. The NGO confirmed that it is working with the British Foreign Office.

Division in the EU

The European Commission assured that the European Union is prepared to “blackmail” Russia with hydrocarbons, after the Russian gas company Gazprom decided to cut supplies to Poland and Bulgaria for refusing to pay in rubles, as Moscow now demands.

“It is not a surprise that the Kremlin uses fossil fuels to try to blackmail us” and “our response will be immediate, united and coordinated,” said the president of the Community Executive, the German Ursula von der Leyen, in a brief press conference, who stressed that the EU had already drawn up contingency plans for this scenario.

The Russian gas company has stopped sending gas to Poland and Bulgaria despite having contractual obligations, alleging that these countries had refused to pay the payments in rubles, as required by Moscow to circumvent part of the financial sanctions imposed by the EU in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Paying in rubles, if it is not provided for in the contract, is a breach of our sanctions. It’s very clear

Von der Leyen has even warned energy companies that agreeing to pay for gas in rubles if the contracts are in dollars or euros, and 97% of them “specifically” contemplate payment in those currencies, is a violation of the European sanctions and expose companies to “high risk”.

However, Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary and major ally in the EU of Vladimir Putin, announced long ago that is willing to pay for gas imports in rubles.

And apparently it is not the only member state open to meeting Moscow’s requirements, an extreme that Von der Leyen avoided confirming.

“I have heard that not only Hungary, but also Austria and Germany, are willing to pay for Russian gas in rubles. Are they still in the eurozone or in the rublozone?” European People, the Polish Donald Tusk.

I’ve heard that not only Hungary but also Austria and Germany are ready to pay for the Russian gas in rubles. Are they still in eurozone or in rublezone? — Donald Tusk (@donaldtuskEPP) April 27, 2022

collapse of the Russian economy

The Russian economy will collapse this year between 8% and 10% by the impact of Western sanctions on Russia for its military campaign in Ukraine, according to the Central Bank (BCR), which would mean the worst recession since 1994 and the worst record since Russian President Vladimir Putin has been in power.

The BCR admits that the leading indicators “point to a contraction in business and consumer activity.” Consumer demand is declining and households are more likely to save.

There are also problems in credit activity, especially in the retail market. Imports suffer a clear brake due to commercial and financial restrictions, more than exports.

Despite the gradual change in the country and the commodity structure of exports and imports as new suppliers and markets for sales emerge, companies are experiencing considerable difficulties in production and logistics. directed by Elvira Nabiúlina.

Power plant belonging to Gazprom in Moscow. Photo: Natalia KOLESNIKOVA / AFP

The contraction forecast for this year is close to that of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which recently placed it at 8.5%, but remains below that of the former Minister of Finance and President of the Russian Court of Accounts, Alexei Kudrin, who predicts that it could reach 12.4%.

The Russian economy has already felt the effects of five rounds of Western sanctions unprecedented in the first quarter -more than 6,000-, in which GDP increased by only 1.6%. Nabiúlina pointed out at a press conference that “the lowest point” for Russia will be in the fourth quarter, when the GDP will collapse between 12.5% ​​and 16.5%. The economist also believes that the annual inflation rate will touch ground at the end of the year, when it will be between 18% and 23%.

Vladimir Putin appearing before the Russian parliament. Photo: Alexandr Demyanchuk / SPUTNIK / AFP

In two months of Russian intervention in Ukraine it has shot up to 17.6%. If the predictions of the Bank of Russia are fulfilled and the GDP collapses between 8% and 10%, 2022 will be the worst year since 1994, when the Russian economy contracted by 12.7%.

Previously the worst moment for Russia was in 2009, when GDP fell by 7.8%. The BCR forecasts are published after Putin affirmed on the 18th that the “lightning war” of the Western countries with their sanctions against the country “has failed”.

And all this while public statistics agencies decide to stop publishing data on some sectors – such as imports and exports “to avoid speculation and incorrect analysis” – or companies such as Novatek announce that they will not publish their results for the first quarter under international standards.

New nuclear scenario

Russia warned of the “real” threat of a Third World Warahead of a meeting Tuesday between the United States and its allies to discuss sending more weapons to Ukraine.

Russia’s invasion of its neighbor has generated broad Western support for Ukraine, which has received weapons to help it wage war against Russian troops. But Western powers have been reluctant to deepen their involvement for fear of sparking conflict with Russia, which possesses nuclear weapons.

Speaking to Russian news agencies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that the risk of a Third World War “is serious” and criticized Ukraine’s approach to the faltering peace talks. “It’s real, you can’t underestimate it,” Lavrov said.

For months, the president Volodimir Zelensky has asked his Western allies for heavy weaponssuch as artillery and fighter jets, hoping to turn the tide of war with more firepower.

His message began to resonate with several NATO countries that have promised to send heavy weapons and equipment, despite protests from Moscow. In a historic trip to kyiv, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Zelensky and pledged $700 million in new aid to Ukraine.

They can win if they have good equipment, the right support

“The first thing to win is to believe that you can win,” Austin told reporters after the meeting with the Ukrainian president.

At the invitation of the United States, 40 countries held a security summit in Germany on Tuesday to discuss sending more weapons to Ukraine, as well as ensuring the country’s security after the end of the war.

Among the invited countries were European allies of Washington, as well as Australia and Japan, who fear that a Russian victory in Ukraine sets a precedent that will fuel China’s territorial ambitions.

Also invited are Finland and Sweden, historically neutral countries that have considered joining NATO since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. On the Russian side, President Vladimir Putin is due to talk on Tuesday with his Turkish colleague, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his spokeswoman told RIA Novosti.

