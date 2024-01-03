Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 03/01/2024 – 20:29

In the biggest exchange since the start of the war, more than 200 soldiers from each side are released after complex negotiations. A process that had been stagnant for five months was mediated by the United Arab Emirates. Ukraine and Russia carried out this Wednesday (03/01) an exchange of prisoners of war described by Ukrainian authorities as being the largest since the beginning of the conflict. More than two hundred soldiers and civilians from each side were released after complex negotiations brokered by the United Arab Emirates.

The two parties have carried out dozens of exchanges since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, but the process has been stagnant since August last year.

In almost simultaneous statements, Russia and Ukraine announced the return of their fighters. “More than 200 of our soldiers and civilians have returned from Russian prisons,” celebrated Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenski in a video message on his Telegram profile.

“This is a great day for Ukraine,” he said. “The more Russians we capture, the more efficient the exchange negotiations will be.” The Ukrainian leader said some of the prisoners were previously listed as missing.

The freed Ukrainians belong to different sectors of the Armed Forces and include some of those who fought during the siege of the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, who after resisting for almost three months ended up being captured by the Russians in May 2022.

The Russian Defense Ministry said 248 members of its Armed Forces were able to return to the country. Kiev, in turn, reported the arrival of 230 people – 224 soldiers and six civilians.

Peace negotiations still distant

A video released by Ukrainian authorities showed prisoners of war draped in the Ukrainian flag on buses, singing the country's national anthem and shouting the patriotic motto “Glory to Ukraine”. The majority, with a few exceptions, appeared to be in good health.

The Kremlin also released images of prisoners in military uniforms arriving by bus in the Russian city of Belgorod.

The UAE Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the exchange was made possible through its “strong friendly relations” with the two countries. The Arab country offered to help with humanitarian efforts and the search for a peaceful solution to the conflict, which has lasted 22 months.

The prisoner exchange came as Russia continues to intensify attacks on the frontlines. Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to reinforce the offensive in the neighboring country after an unprecedented Ukrainian attack on Belgorod over the weekend.

rc (AFP, Reuters)