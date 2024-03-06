Alessandro Orsini replies to the Ministry of Defense. “The Ministry of Defense states falsely when he claims that I stated falsely”, begins the Professor in a post on Facebook and documented. Tomorrow I will go into the merits of these accusations and respond point by point.”

“For now, I want to say a few things,” he continues. “First, the press release from the Ministry of Defense showers me with insults and attacks on a personal level. It is not a press release, but theuncouth attack from the most powerful apparatus of government who uses the typical intimidating techniques of dictatorships against free scholars, such as identifying the 'enemy of the people' who threatens national security by spreading false news.”

“Second, the threats of lawsuit contained in that statement make me laugh. I have no fear. I will continue to express myself freely“, remarks Orsini.

“Third, sympathies for dictatorships? We should ask Guido Crosetto and Giuseppe Cavo Dragone what their relations are with the government that kidnapped, tortured and killed Giulio Regeni – writes the Professor – If they have good relations with that government, then the logic of the social-scientific investigation allows us to state that they are friends of a dictatorship“.

“Fourth, I have never proposed the surrender of Ukraine, which I have always been against. I proposed a negotiation with Russia at the beginning of the war to save Ukraine. Which is very different from proposing a surrender”, he concludes in the post in which he postpones “see you tomorrow, with my reply, in which I explain that the contents of my article are true“.

What happened

Words, those of Orsini, which arrive after yesterday the Ministry of Defense “firmly denied the

false and unsubstantiated statements contained in the article by Professor Alessandro Orsini entitled 'Danger for the Italian military from Odessa: freezing the conflict' published in Fatto Quotidiano”. “In particular, Professor Orsini claims, in his television appearances as in his article, that there are Italian soldiers and vehicles in service at the Costanza base in Romania, attributing imminent danger to this presence. This statement is totally false”, reads yesterday's note from the Ministry of Defense.

“The soldiers of the Italian Air Force, who were part of the 'Gladiator' Task Force in Costanza, returned to Italy as early as 31 July 2023. Orsini, who always sets himself up as a super expert, made a huge blunder. In his article – we read in the note – Orsini claims to have consulted alleged 'open' sources which indicate Italy as the country that presides over that area of ​​Romanian territory”.

“So Orsini is either in absolute bad faith or he doesn't even know how to consult normal web sources without verifying the dates of what he reads. The denial of this presence is in fact easily verifiable through a simple Google search, a search that would have avoided Prof. Orsini to spread fake news and fuel unnecessary alarmism. In fact, the soldiers of the Italian Air Force, who participated in the Task Force Gladiator in Costanza, all finished their mission on 31 July 2023, as reported by many newspapers and several press releases “, the note continues.

And again: “The Ministry stigmatizes the alleged 'truths' of Professor Orsini, whose theses are based on unverifiable hypotheses and who makes totally unfounded accusations. Professor Orsini should be reminded that Italy has sided with the EU, the Born and above all with international law that protects the sovereignty of a state, Ukraine, which suffered the Russian invasion more than two years ago. The resignation to which Prof. Orsini invites is rather prodromal to the hegemonic power of certain oligarchies and authoritarian regimes which evidently arouse his sympathies. The spread of false and instrumental news, especially in a delicate moment like the current one, is an act of serious irresponsibility towards readers and the credibility of the press which it arouses, in this way , useless and irresponsible alarmism. The Ministry of Defense, reserving the right to protect its image in the appropriate forums, invites Professor Orsini to greater scientific rigor and a more appropriate sense of responsibility, refraining from spreading false information that is harmful to national security “.