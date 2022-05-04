Home page politics

The flag of the European Union hangs on a bombed-out house in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. It is the administrative building of the region. (Archive image April 22, 2022) © IMAGO/Alex Chan Tsz Yuk / Zuma Wire

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg wants Ukraine and Moldova to gain quick access to the EU market – but without full membership.

Kyiv/Chisinau – Impressed by the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, neighboring Moldova applied for EU membership in March. Georgia had previously applied for admission as an EU member, and Ukraine would also like to be part of the EU as an “equal” member. Austria’s Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (ÖVP) is now making a proposal as to how this could work quickly and unbureaucratically – but without full membership.

Ukraine and Moldova soon EU members?

Negotiations for membership of the European Union normally take several years. The states have to meet the so-called Copenhagen criteria, which were established in 1992. Among other things, these provide for political stability, a functioning market economy and an independent judiciary. In addition to political and economic aspects, they also include the acquis criterion. The latter expresses that the country can meet the rights and obligations of EU membership.

It is not uncommon for EU accession to take not just years, but even more than a decade. Negotiations on Turkey, for example, have been particularly lengthy since it applied to join the EU more than two decades ago. In order to find a quick solution for Ukraine and its neighboring countries in view of the war, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg is now proposing radical treaty changes. Full membership of Ukraine, Georgia or Moldova would not work out in the near future, but market access to the EU could be made possible for the countries in this way.

Ukraine-News: Austria’s foreign minister wants to break new ground

The EU should grant neighboring countries such as Ukraine or the Republic of Moldova (Moldova) quick access to “parts of the common market”, Austria’s foreign minister told the British newspaper Financial Times on Tuesday. This would allow these states to participate in EU institutions and programs without being full members.

Schallenberg now called on the EU not to “get lost in figures, laws and details” when new states join. Instead, he believes, Brussels should recognize that the admission of new members is necessary to combat Russian influence. “The enlargement is not a legalistic, bureaucratic approach, it is a geostrategic instrument,” said Schallenberg.

Explosions were reported in the Transnistria region of Moldova at the end of April. This increased the fear of the Ukraine war spilling over into the neighboring country. According to the Austrian Foreign Minister, the accession efforts of countries such as Albania and North Macedonia as well as Moldova should be regarded as equal to those of Ukraine. “We have to anchor them all in Europe and in the West,” said Schallenberg

On Wednesday (May 4) there was a rapprochement between the EU and Moldova. EU Council President Charles Michel promised to deepen the partnership with Moldova in order to “bring the country closer to the EU.” He also promised Ukraine’s neighbor an expansion of military aid. “This year we aim to significantly increase our support to Moldova by providing additional military equipment to the country’s armed forces.” It is the European duty to help and support the country, the EU Council President continued.

Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg. © action press/Action Press/APA-PictureDesk

Criticism of Schallenberg’s statement comes from within his own ranks – and from Ukraine

As early as April, Schallenberg proposed a system in which Ukraine or other candidates such as Moldova would be fully integrated in certain areas such as transport, energy or the internal market, but would not initially be a formal member of the European Union. At the time, Schallenberg had received criticism from various quarters for his proposal. For example, the EU budget commissioner and ÖVP party colleague Johannes Hahn spoke on Twitter of “very unfortunate statements” by Schallenberg.

Ukraine even interpreted the statements as a “no” to its membership in the European Union. “We consider these statements to be strategically short-sighted and not in the interests of a united Europe,” a spokesman for Ukraine’s foreign ministry said in late April. At the time, Schallenberg himself contradicted Kiev’s fears that he was against Ukraine’s full membership (dpa/bm).