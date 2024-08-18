In Ukraine, “we are doing everything we can to provide our warriors with the necessary weapons and supplies: it is crucial that our partners remove the barriers that hinder our action to weaken Russian positions in the way this war requires.” This is what he said Volodymyr Zelensky in a video message posted on X in which he stressed that “long-range capabilities are the answer to the most critical strategic problems of this war.”

“The courage of our soldiers and the resilience of our combat brigades compensates for the lack of essential decisions by our partners,” the Ukrainian president added, saying that “we need all partners who can truly help.” “We can decisively deny the occupiers any opportunity to advance and cause destruction if we have sufficient long-range capabilities,” Zelensky concluded.

Kiev: “Russian missiles on capital repelled”

Ukrainian forces meanwhile announced that they had thwarted a Russian missile attack on Kiev early Sunday. “Early this morning, around 05:00 (02:00 GMT), the enemy used ballistic weapons to launch a missile attack on Kiev,” officials reported on Telegram. The same source said it was “highly likely” that the missiles were “North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles.”

According to preliminary information, the devices were intercepted while approaching the Ukrainian capital and therefore failed to reach their target,” the administration said. Russian attack drones also targeted the city “almost simultaneously” and were all “destroyed” outside the perimeter of Kiev by air defenses, the authorities claim.

Moscow: “5 drones shot down during the night”

The Russian Defense Ministry says air defense systems shot down unmanned vehicles overnight. “Air defense systems destroyed five Ukrainian fixed-wing drones, including two shot down in the Belgorod region, one in the Kursk region and two in the Rostov region,” the ministry said.