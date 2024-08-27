The market value of the main military equipment manufacturers in the United States and Europe has skyrocketed over the past two and a half years, in the wake of the wars in Ukraine and Gaza. This is confirmed by a study by the consultancy Accuracy, which has analysed the performance of the seven main American companies in the sector and their counterparts on the Old Continent, whose stock market capitalisation has increased by 59.7% since 24 February 2022, when the invasion of Ukraine began. The rise is much higher than that of the benchmark stock market indices on both sides of the Atlantic (S&P 500 and Eurostoxx 50), which in the same period have recorded increases of just over 13% and 7%, respectively.

The US companies analysed are Honeywell International, RTX Corporation, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics, L3Harris and Huntington Ingalls. On the European side, they include France’s Safran, Dassault Aviation and Thales; Britain’s BAE Systems; Germany’s Rheinmetall; Italy’s Leonardo; and Norway’s Kongsberg Gruppen. Ignacio Llisoa partner at the financial and strategic consultancy Accuracy, explains that large companies whose activities involve the defence sector have been selected.

Although the study covers from January 2021 to March of this year, the biggest increase in their share price occurred between the third quarter of 2023 (when Israel’s offensive on Gaza began) and the first quarter of 2024. Half a year in which the global capitalization of the 14 military industry giants grew by 20%, it underlines. “In the week following the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7, the average value of the shares of the companies in the sample increased by about 9%, while the market [bursátil] remained stable,” reads the report, which was compiled from the Capital IQ database.

The increase in the stock market value of companies meant that this went from representing 11.1 times their EBITDA (annual profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) to 18.8 times, 68.4% more.

But it was not just the value of their shares that soared: the volume of shares traded also did. In the first quarter of 2022, coinciding with the invasion of Ukraine, investors traded shares in European companies worth 1.402 billion euros, the highest figure in the last eight quarters; while the shares traded in American companies reached a record (1.034 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2023, coinciding with the escalation of violence in the Middle East.

The rise in the share price of European companies in the sector was stronger than that of their North American counterparts (129% versus 31%), which Lliso attributes to the fact that in the United States the rise “started earlier and the European stock markets joined in later.” Despite this, the difference between the two groups remains abysmal: the market value of the seven American giants reaches 532 billion euros, while that of their European counterparts remains at 230,583, less than half.

The profitability of the arms industry has not grown in step with its stock market value, since the latter is derived from the expectation of future profits and the materialization of contracts can be prolonged over a long period. “When the war in Ukraine begins, we see that the gap between the relative valuation of companies and their results widens: shares rise while the level of turnover remains the same. Investors are not only looking for immediate profits, but also for medium-term profits,” explains the Accuracy partner.

The average EBITDA margin of the two groups (US and European arms manufacturers) remained stable over this period, ranging from 14.3% at the end of 2021 to 12.7% at the beginning of 2024, although on this side of the Atlantic it increased by 2.1 points (from 11.7 to 13.8%), while on the other it fell by 4.3 (from 16.5 to 12.2%), narrowing the gap between the two.

The most profitable

The highest return was obtained by the American firm Honeywell, specialising in electronics and communications, with an average of 24.2% over the period. On the other hand, the German company Rheinmetall, a manufacturer of weapons and ammunition, is the one that has appreciated the most: its shares went from 96.7 euros in February 2022 to 334 in January of this year. That is, they are worth 245% more. “They all benefit from the environment [bélico]although some, due to the type of product they invoice, do so in a more direct manner,” explains Lliso.

Leonardo’s share price rose by 139%, BAE Systems by 101%, Dassault Aviation by 86%, Thales by 76%, Konsberg Gruppen by 64% and Safran by 45%. The share price growth of American companies was somewhat more modest: Huntington Ingalls by 40%, Lockheed Martin by 29%, General Dynamics by 25% and Northrop Grumman by 22%.

In terms of turnover, the sales of American firms grew by 27.47% (14.122 billion euros) when comparing the first quarter of 2021 with the first of 2024, while the European ones did so by 28.82% (6.828 billion euros) between the last quarter of 2023 (there is no complete data for the first of this year) and the last of 2021. In any case, these are not comparable volumes, since last year the turnover of the seven American companies totaled 246.157 billion euros, while the European ones registered 102.327 billion, 41.5% of the former.

Even when the wars in Ukraine and Gaza are over, the markets are betting on a long period of growth in military spending, with most NATO countries already spending more than 2% of GDP on defence and the rest of the world embarking on a new arms race. “There are very strong capital flows towards the defence sector,” notes Lliso. Between guns and butter, investors are clear about it.

