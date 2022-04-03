Home page politics

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) during a press conference (archive image) © Chris Emil Janssen/Imago

How long will the vaccination centers be kept open, how is the operation financed? Several health ministers are calling for the federal government to share in the costs.

Berlin – Saxony-Anhalt’s Health Minister Petra Grimm-Benne has called for reliable federal participation in financing the vaccination centers. “Our demand is that the federal government continue to contribute 50 percent of the costs. We hope that there will be an agreement on April 7th, ”said the SPD* politician, who is currently chairwoman of the conference of health ministers, of the German Press Agency.

The next prime ministers’ conference will take place on Thursday. The heads of government want to clarify financing issues for the care of refugees from Ukraine with the federal government, including in the health sector.

Use vaccination centers for refugees and possible corona vaccination – but where does the money come from?

“The people who have fled have very different vaccination statuses. The range of vaccination centers in the districts and urban districts should also be expanded to include measles vaccinations,” said Grimm-Benne. The department heads have already agreed on this and asked the federal government to make appropriate regulations. In Germany, a measles vaccination certificate is mandatory for children from the age of one when they enter daycare or school.

However, the SPD politician not only wants to keep the vaccination centers open with regard to people who have fled from Ukraine * – the previously unresolved question of a possible general corona vaccination obligation also plays a role. One must first wait for the decision of the Bundestag, said Grimm-Benne. “We don’t want to get back into the situation where we have to build new vaccination centers in the fall.”

The federal government currently contributes half of the costs of the vaccination centers. Grimm-Benne warned that the federal government could possibly reduce the share to 25 percent from July.

Bavaria and NRW call on Lauterbach to co-finance the vaccination centers

Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia have also asked Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach* (SPD) to co-finance the municipal vaccination centers at least half until the end of the year. Lauterbach has promised this and is expected to keep this promise, said the health ministers of Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia, Klaus Holetschek (CSU*) and Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU*), the German Press Agency.

“I’m a bit irritated that the federal government no longer wants to stick to joint agreements with regard to financing the vaccination structures,” said Laumann. The federal government has promised a proportionate financing until the end of the year. “I rely on the Federal Minister of Health to keep his word and that the federal states have financial planning security.”

Klaus Holetschek (CSU), Minister of Health of Bavaria (archive image) © Sven Hoppe/dpa

Vaccination centers: Bavaria criticizes the federal draft of the vaccination ordinance

Bavaria’s Minister Holetschek criticized that the federal government’s current draft for the new vaccination ordinance does not yet provide for this promise to be implemented. Bavaria stands by the plan to continue operating and financing the vaccination centers until the end of the year. “We have to be prepared for new waves of infection. In addition, we have to be prepared for developments such as new vaccines or vaccine approvals for other age groups as well as a possible general obligation to vaccinate.” The two Union ministers also highlighted the vaccination offers for refugees. (dpa/cibo) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.