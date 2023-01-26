An Italian company is ready to save the huge for free archival heritage of Ukraine. In a letter to the Ukrainian ambassador in Italy Yaroslav Melink, the president of the Csa Documents underlined “the extraordinary effort of the Director General of the Ukrainian State Archives Anatolii Khromov” and made available to theUkraine the ability to digitize manuscripts, historical documents and documents of the Kiev government for free, which are in danger of being destroyed forever by the war. In the letter addressed to HE Yaroslav Melink, the president of Csa, Gian Marco Di Domenico, writes that the company would be honored “to offer the skills” of Csa free of charge, underlining that “the Italian company has always” considered “archival science a fundamental paradigm in the documentary approach” and who has “gained profound experience in the management and digitization of archives of great historical value”.

“Dear Excellency – writes the president of CSA, Gian Marco Di Domenico in the letter to Yaroslav Melink – we are writing to you after reading in ‘La Repubblica’, of the extraordinary that the director general of the Ukrainian state archives, Anatolii Khromov, is making to publicize save your archival heritage”. “Our company – it continues – is the leader in Italy in the digitization of the public administration, we have always considered archival science a fundamental paradigm in the approach to document management”. “We have also gained profound experience in the management and digitization of archives of great historical value” writes the president of Csa Di Domenico. “We would be honored to offer our expertise to the General Directorate of State Archives of Ukraine free of charge, it would be our way of making a contribution to the heroic resistance of your people,” the letter reads. (Andreana d’Aquino)