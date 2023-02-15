Ukraine | An Estonian volunteer shot a startling video of a missile hitting a medical team

Erko Laidinen was filming an aid operation on his cell phone, when unexpectedly an anti-tank missile slipped by and hit the medical team’s car in Bahmut, Ukraine

Tallinn/Helsinki

It’s about was a routine visit to the eastern Ukrainian front town Bahmut.

Estonian volunteer Erko Laidenen was with the aid organization Frontlinemedics on February 2, bringing medicine, food and first aid to one of the shelters in the city.

Ukrainian and Russian troops have been fighting fiercely in Bahmut in recent weeks.

The group had visited the same place the day before and they had informed the locals of their arrival.

Laidenen was having a snack in the break room of the medical staff when a Ukrainian army car drove up in front of the house, shouted for medical help and left the scene. There were known civilian casualties that the army would not have time to help.

Erko Laidenen was on duty. He left to transport Norwegian medical men Simon Johnsen and Sander Sørsveen Trelvik to the place of impact. He left the same shelter ahead of the American Pete Reed’s a medical team of four from the aid organization Global Outreach Doctors with two cars.

Laidenen was followed by the press van of The Wall Street Journal, which was there.

At the scene of the accident there were two burnt out cars on the side of the road. Feet could be seen on the ground between them. The Norwegian medical men ran behind the car wrecks, but Laidinen parked the car on the other side of the road so that the direction of travel was free in both directions.

About ten meters ahead was the white van of Reed’s aid organization. Laidenen left the engine running in order to be ready to start quickly when the wounded man was brought. He took out his phone and started a video.

“I thought I would photograph it as a memory for myself,” says Laidinen in a telephone interview from his home in Central Estonia.

There exploded in the blink of an eye.

Reed’s car disappeared into the middle of the fireball. The airbags in Laidenen’s car went off and the pressure wave stopped him from breathing. His eyes misted for a moment. The phone flew into the backseat. It continued to record for twenty minutes until the battery died.

At that time, Laidinen did not yet know that he had managed to film the attack in which the anti-tank missile kills American medic Pete Reed and wounds five other members of the group. The attack also killed a 75-year-old woman who had been wounded earlier, to help them.

Laidenen handed over the video footage to HS. HS publishes an extraordinary video because it could be a war crime. Earlier on Wednesday, the video published by also The New York Times.

Slow motion two seconds show an anti-tank missile flying down the road towards aid workers. At the beginning, Reed’s car is still intact. Pete Reed stands straight. Next to him in a spotted outfit are the Norwegian medical men Sander Sørsveen Trelvik and Simon Johnsen. In the background, the assistants are the man who alerted the scene and the Ukrainian interpreter as a dark figure.

Then an explosion covers everything.

Laidenen rolled out of the car, afraid the others were dead but heard moaning. The Norwegian medical men ran out from behind the smoke. They decided to try to get farther from the car between the houses.

“It was a joint decision. We have been taught that if one blow comes, we must also prepare for another.”

As they were helping the most seriously wounded Sørsveen Trelvik over the concrete barrier, another explosion was heard.

“We panicked. We were sure that we were being followed, and the goal is to eliminate us.”

Laidenen lost contact with the others, hid behind the wall on the west side of the apartment building and observed the scene from around the corner.

“I saw Pete’s car smoking. Grenades fell whistling.”

Erko Laidinen in Bahmut at the end of January.

Laidinen no longer doubted that the attack was a planned attack against aid workers. He sought shelter, pounded on the iron doors of the cellars. An older man stood at the entrance of one of the doors. Laidenen ran in, took off his bulletproof vest and got water.

As he exited towards the city center, he saw three Ukrainian army cars.

He was able to prove his identity to the soldiers with an Estonian passport. In addition, they knew the same people who help the wounded at the front. He was able to return to his starting point in Bahmut, and from there later to Dnipro, Lviv and via Poland to Estonia.

Shortly after the event, the Ukrainian army denied aid workers access to Bahmut. According to Laidenen, there are still 5,000-7,000 civilians in the city.

Laidenen the perception of a deliberate attack against the aid workers was later confirmed based on the camera images and recording. He calculated from the video recorded by the camera that more than twenty grenades had fallen in twenty minutes.

An acquaintance of Laidenen extracted 70 still images from the two-second video, which prove the impact of the anti-tank missile on the medical team.

“There is only one target, but the attack comes from many places. Two groups of mortars and anti-tank firemen participated in the attack.”

According to Laidenen, the aid group can be distinguished from the army based on their slower driving style alone. The relief team traveled along a road with good visibility around it.

“The Kornet missile is guided by a laser. It is clear that the car was expected to stop. Our driving route was very noticeable. My car has big red crosses on the hood and sides.”

Erko Laidinen’s car in Bahmut at the end of January.

According to Laidinen, Reed’s car that was hit also had red crosses, although they were smaller and partly covered by the car.

In addition, from the video recording of his car’s camera, Laidinen saw that another Kornet missile hit directly at the place where the dark car in front of Reed had just started.

“The missile flew a couple of seconds later, when the car had left the scene. It was well-aimed. The intention was to kill everyone.”

The camera image of the car has not been published yet and HS has not seen it.

at HS working as a fact checker John Helin consider the video authentic. He geolocates the strike to the western parts of the city of Bahmut.

“The video apparently shows aid workers who have arrived to help and are standing next to the wreckage of the car. A Kornet anti-tank missile is fired along the street from the southeast direction, which is aimed at a white car,” Helin analyzes the video.

According to Helin, the Kornet is a relatively modern Russian anti-tank missile. The gunner can determine where the missile is flying and correct the trajectory in flight. The Kornet is a heavy missile launched from a tripod stand, which follows a laser pointer and has a range of several thousand meters.

According to Helin, it seems clear that the missile was guided to the end to hit the car shown in the video and it does not seem like it was a damage shot.

“Most likely, the missile was launched from the southern edge of Bahmut. Aid workers have been targeted from a very long range,” says Helin.

“It is unclear whether they have been identified as aid workers, but it is very possible that they have been painted on purpose.”

Kornet anti-tank missiles are usually used against tanks. According to Helin, there have been videos from the wars in Ukraine and Syria in the past where anti-tank missiles are also used against lighter targets.

Estonian Laidenen has learned to be a doctor in Ukraine, where he has been volunteering since March. He has no war experience before, just like the other aid workers in his group from Frontlinemedics. A group of volunteers who have worked in Ukraine for a long time founded the association at the end of last year, when it seemed that medical aid did not reach the civilians left in the front areas.

“I have experience working in Finland as well,” laughs Laidinen.

Laidinen has worked in Finland as an installer of electric cables for 14 years, and has Inger-Finnish ancestry.

He is currently preparing for the next aid trip. He has just picked up an ambulance from Poland, which he is refurbishing.

“If I stayed away, the Russian attack would have achieved its goal.”