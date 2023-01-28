Ukraine | An archangel was attached to Niinistö’s bulletproof vest in Ukraine: What is the sign about?

Archangel Michael is an important saint for Ukrainians.

When the president of the Republic Sauli Niinistö started his trip to Ukraine on Tuesday with a visit to Borodjanka, some keen-eyed people noticed that a red emblem appeared on his protective vest next to the Finnish flag.

The emblem seems to have some kind of guardian angel. People speculated on social media about what the logo was about.

Republic the president’s office says that it is the emblem of the 114th Regional Defense Brigade of the Kyiv region, with a picture of the Archangel Michael.

HS’s fact checker specializing in the Ukrainian war John Helin says the symbol of the historical voivodship of Kyiv, which was on the red background of Archangel Michael. Voivodeships corresponded to provinces or counties. The symbol was started to be used in the 16th century.

In the coat of arms of Kyiv, Archangel Michael appears with a flaming sword. See also Victory against Barstow: three-time title holder van Gerwen at the Darts World Cup in round three

Archangel Michael is considered the patron saint of Kiev, and in the modern coat of arms of Kiev he is seen on a blue background, holding a flaming sword and shield.

The statue representing St. Michael guards, among other things, Kyiv’s Independence Square. Kyiv’s landmarks also include St. Michael’s gold-domed monastery.

In Luca Giordano’s painting from around 1666, Archangel Michael tramples the devil’s angels.

In Christian in tradition, Archangel Michael fights the devil and saves souls at the moment of death. He is the commander of God’s army. Archangel Michael also weighs souls on Judgment Day. That is why he is often depicted in art with a sword or a scale in his hand.

Archangel Michael is also considered the patron saint of soldiers.

In particular, in the Orthodox tradition, Archangel Michael is called to protect cities from enemy attacks and to help defeat the enemy on the battlefield.

See also Africa | Elections are being held in Tunisia, which almost all parties want to boycott In a Raphael painting belonging to the collections of the Louvre Museum in Paris, Michael covers Satan.

Ukrainian since the start of the war, Archangel Michael’s troops have received international attention.

In March, on the ninth day of the war, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church Svyatoslav Shevchuk posted on Youtube the video, with which he spoke about the struggle between Ukraine and Russia as a struggle between God and Satan. Shevchuk said he believes Archangel Michael is fighting on the side of Ukraine. According to him, people had told him that they had seen angels over Ukraine.

Whether it was a figure of speech or a literal description, religious sites saw news potential in Shevchuk’s speech: “Many saw ‘shining angels’ over Ukraine”, says prominent archbishop”, headlined Catholic News Agency and many others.