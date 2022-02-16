In the Kharkiv Oblast, a few kilometers from the front, the tension remains high. Nobody believes in Putin’s retreat: “he will hit us with terrorist attacks”

Since February 10, the Ukrainian armed forces have been conducting exercises “parallel” to the Russian ones. Yesterday the commemoration of the fallen in Afghanistan

KHARKIV. In the park on Kul’tury Street a martial voice rises over the others: “We honor the memory of the fallen with a minute of silence.” Red roses, hats in hand, glances to the ground. Nobody breathes. Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, planted just 40 kilometers from the Russian border and its threats, is commemorating the soldiers who fell in the war in Afghanistan. It has happened every February 15 since 1989, when Soviet troops withdrew after nine years of war.

Ukrainian nationalist pride celebrates the memory of the Soviet fallen, and it does so right here, in the city of contrasts, the one that most of all intertwines Russian roots and a desire for independence from that bloc which now it does not even want to hear about. Veterans, relatives, city leaders, ordinary citizens gathered in front of the monument to the internationalist soldiers. Accompanied by the clicks of cameras, young soldiers lay yellow and blue flowers, which reflect the colors of the Ukrainian flag. The ceremony lasts a few minutes, a few minutes in which you remember a past war, then time demands that you think about the present war. “Anyone who has seen the Donbass can’t let their guard down, not even now,” says Mariupol veteran Konstantin in a low voice.

The spotlight has not gone out on Kharkiv for months now. Especially since it was indicated by President Zelensky as the first target if Moscow invaded Ukraine, due to its strong ties with Russia. Here nearly 30% claim to be ethnic Russian and it is here that internally displaced people from the occupied regions of Donetsk and Lugansk fled in 2014. Now more than 135,000 people live in Kharkiv Oblast who have had to leave their homes due to the war.

“The war is not over yet,” says Ivan Volkov, 34, worker, son of a farmer in the steppes of Donetsk Oblast. We are not afraid of tanks, but of terrorists, yes, and you will see that something will happen, they will not withdraw so easily ». Ivan does not make it a question of nationality or alleged inter-ethnic conflicts, being a Russian by blood, but a “Ukrainian at heart”, but rather a question of “political interests”: “On the news they say that Putin is leaving, but I am not there I believe”.

The news about the cyber-attacks that yesterday blocked the website of the Defense and Ukrainian banks do not make a breakthrough, if anything, it worries that the negotiations favor Putin: “The Donbass is Ukrainian,” adds Ivan.

Kharkiv has already once risked becoming part of the “Russian world”. During the Euromaidan of 2014, the pro-Russian forces took control of the regional buildings, trying to create another “self-proclaimed people’s republic” here too. Within hours, the separatists were overwhelmed by Jaguar special forces, bringing the city back under Ukrainian control.

“This is not the first time that we have lived in a state of very high tension,” observes Olena Rofe-Beketova, 51. She did not pack her suitcase to escape, although “I know where my documents, money and cat carrier are.” She laughs, because she says that “I wouldn’t go anywhere without Kshisya.” Olena is a member of the “Help Army” group and the director of the fund “Kharkiv con te”: «I can’t say that we are not worried. When, a few days ago, someone detonated some fireworks in the vicinity, he shook me a chill. The tension is still high ».

Dmytro Bulakh is a deputy of the Kharkiv City Council. Unlike a handful of Ukrainian parliamentarians from the pro-Russian “Opposition Platform – For Life” party, and Zelensky’s, who left the country with a series of charter flights that took off in haste, Dmytro decided to stay in his hometown even after the announcement that “the fateful date” would be February 16. Now a bogeyman, like the monsters of fairy tales to scare children. But monsters aside, many here in Kharkiv believe that the invasion could happen at any time, despite the promises of the negotiations. Compared to 2014, however, a lot has changed: «The war has profoundly influenced the way people here think about Russia. The events in the Donbass have changed a lot “, adds Dmytro, who says he often meets people who have sympathies towards Moscow, but” one thing is to sympathize, find commonalities in Russian culture, speak the same language as your neighbor. Another is when this neighbor, not respecting the rules, takes up arms and comes to your house, with the intent of stealing it from you. Then everything changes there “.