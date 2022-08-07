Ukraine | Amnesty’s Finnish branch stands behind the report that criticized the Ukrainian soldiers: “At the same time, we admit that we have failed in communication”

On Thursday, Amnesty International published a report in which it accused Ukrainian soldiers of endangering civilians. At the same time, the human rights organization has also reported on human rights violations in Russia.

Human rights organization Amnesty International apologized on Sunday for the “anxiety and anger” caused by the report it published on Thursday, according to the Reuters news agency.

Under the title “Ukraine’s combat tactics endanger civilians”. published report said Ukrainian forces put civilians at risk by setting up bases in residential areas, including schools and hospitals.

The report caused a huge uproar, and Amnesty’s Ukraine department withdrew from it. For example, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Would be Reznikov condemned “any attempt to question the right of Ukrainians to resist the genocide”.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi stated in turn on his Telegram channelthat Amnesty is “seeking amnesty for the terrorist state” and “shifting responsibility from the attacker to the victim”.

Amnesty Executive director of the Finland department by Frank Johansson according to the human rights organization still “absolutely” stands behind its report.

“The deployment of Ukrainian soldiers has not always been ethical. We have interviewed several civilians who have said that they were not warned about the arrival of the soldiers,” he says.

According to Johansson, Amnesty, as an independent organization, strives to communicate openly about the war crimes of both sides.

“At the same time, we admit that we have failed in communication. We did not want the report to be interpreted as blaming Ukraine for Russian war crimes. It should have been pointed out in an even clearer way that Russia is the main culprit.”

at Amnesty did not know how to expect the fury caused by the report. Johansson himself has not experienced anything similar in the last 30 years of his career.

“We didn’t think it would be such a shocking claim. In war, war crimes are more the rule than the exception,” he says.

“Similar observations about Ukraine have previously been published by, among others, journalists, the office of the UN Human Rights Council and [ihmisoikeusjärjestö] Human Rights Watch.”

Only in the case of Amnesty has the reception been so stormy. There has been so much feedback that it has been impossible to unearth all relevant contacts from the bot messages, says Johansson. The organization’s international management has received hundreds of thousands of messages.

Donations have also been cancelled. In the night between Friday and Saturday, the Finnish department received 115 emails about cancellations, and donations can also be canceled through the bank.

to Amnesty the accusations of being on Russia’s side seem a bit unfair, Johansson describes.

“Russia has closed Amnesty’s Moscow office because we have been so critical of Putin’s regime. Amnesty has also for the first time in its history declared Russia guilty of starting the war.”

He emphasizes that for the past six months, Amnesty’s experts have been in Ukraine to report specifically on Russian war crimes. The unethical behavior of the Ukrainian soldiers has been revealed in this context as well.

“However, the discussion atmosphere has become black and white. But we will not stop our independent work.”

Johansson’s According to Amnesty’s experts who were in Ukraine, they also have experience in reporting war crimes from other wars, such as Yemen and Tigray in Ethiopia.

Amnesty has more information about the location of Ukrainian soldiers than the report reveals. However, according to Johansson, the information was not published because Russia would not benefit from it. The entire report was sent only to the Ukrainian administration, from which the organization requested an explanation of its army’s activities.

“There was no answer, but Ukraine has requested that we send information about Russian war crimes for trials,” says Johansson.

“Of course, there is always a certain kind of wishful thinking to ask that governments observe humanitarian law in war. However, that is our job.”