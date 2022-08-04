“In an attempt to repel the Russian invasion that began in February, Ukrainian forces have endangered the civilian population by setting up bases and using weaponry within built-up areas, including in schools and hospitals. These tactics violate international humanitarian law by transforming civilian targets into military targets. The Russian attacks that followed killed civilians and destroyed civilian infrastructure. “This is what Amnesty International said at the end of a search lasting several weeks, between April and July, in the Kharkiv, Donbass and Mykolaiv regions.

“The organization – it reads – visited places affected by the attacks, interviewed survivors, witnesses and families of victims, analyzed the weapons used and carried out further research remotely. Amnesty International researchers found evidence that Ukrainian forces they launched attacks from population centers, sometimes from inside civilian buildings, in 19 towns and villages. To further validate this evidence, the human rights organization’s Crisis Evidence Lab used satellite imagery. ”

“Most of the inhabited centers where the Ukrainian soldiers were located were miles away from the front lines and therefore – adds the statement – there would have been alternatives that could have avoided endangering the civilian population. Amnesty International is not a knowledge of cases in which the Ukrainian army that had installed itself in civilian buildings within population centers asked residents to evacuate the surrounding buildings or provided assistance in doing so. failed to take all possible precautions to protect civilian populations“.

“Survivors and witnesses of the Russian attacks in the Kharkiv, Donbass and Mykolaiv regions told Amnesty International researchers that the Ukrainian army was operating – continues the note – near their homes and thus exposed the population. civilian to the reprisals of the Russian forces “.

“The soldiers stayed in a house next to ours and my son often went to them to bring food. I begged him several times to stay away, I was afraid for him. The afternoon of the attack I was at home and he in the yard. He died immediately, his body was torn apart. Our apartment was partially destroyed, ”said the mother of a 50-year-old man killed in a Russian attack on 10 June in a village south of Mykolaiv. In the apartment where, according to the woman, the Ukrainian soldiers had stationed, Amnesty International found military equipment and uniforms. “I do not understand why our soldiers shoot from the cities and not from the fields”, is the testimony of Mykola, who lives in a building in Lysychansk, in Donbass, repeatedly hit by Russian attacks. “There is military activity here in the neighborhood. When there is fire going out, immediately after there is fire going in ”, is the testimony of a man living in the same area.

“In Lysychansk – continues the statement – Amnesty International researchers saw soldiers in a building 20 meters away from the entrance to an underground shelter used by the inhabitants and where an elderly man was killed. In a city of Donbass, on the 6th May, Russian forces hit with cluster bombs (prohibited by international law and inherently indiscriminate) a neighborhood of mostly one-story or two-story houses where Ukrainian artillery was in operation. Fragments of cluster bombs have the house where 70-year-old Anna lives with her ninety-five-year-old mother has been damaged “. “The splinters went through the door. I was inside the house. Ukrainian artillery was near my garden. The soldiers were behind the garden and behind the house. Ever since the war started I have seen them come and go. My mother is paralyzed, it is impossible for us to escape ”.

“At the beginning of July, in the Mykolaiv region, a farmer was injured in the attack by Russian forces on a grain warehouse. Hours after the attack – the statement continues – Amnesty International researchers noticed the presence of soldiers Ukrainians and military vehicles in the depot area. Eyewitnesses confirmed that the facility, located along the road leading to a farm where people live and work, had been used by Ukrainian forces. While Amnesty International researchers were examining the damage fired at palaces and other civilian structures in the Kharkiv, Donbass and Mykolaiv regions, they heard gunshots from nearby Ukrainian positions “.

“In Bakhmut – continues the note – many testimonies spoke of a building used by Ukrainian soldiers and located not even 20 meters away from a multi-storey building. On May 18 a Russian missile hit the building, partially destroying five apartments and damaging Nearby buildings Three residents reported that prior to the attack by Russian forces, Ukrainian forces had used a building across the street and that two Ukrainian army trucks were parked in front of a house damaged by the missile. Amnesty International researchers found traces, inside and outside the building, of the presence of Ukrainian soldiers, including sandbags, pieces of black plastic to cover the windows and new US-made first aid kits “. “We are not allowed to say anything about what the army does, but we are the ones who pay the consequences,” one survivor of the attack told Amnesty International.

“In five different locations, Amnesty International researchers have seen Ukrainian forces use hospitals as military bases. In two cities – the statement reads – dozens of soldiers were resting, walking or eating inside hospitals and in another city, soldiers were shooting near a hospital. On April 28, a Russian airstrike killed two employees of a medical laboratory on the outskirts of Kharkiv after Ukrainian forces set up a base nearby. Using hospitals for military purposes is a clear violation of international humanitarian law“.

“The Ukrainian army – continues the note – usually places its bases inside the schools of the villages and cities of Donbass and the Mykolaiv region. The schools are temporarily closed but many are located near urban settlements. In 22 of the 29 schools visited, Amnesty International researchers found soldiers or found evidence of their activities, either ongoing at the time of the visit or earlier: combat suits, ammunition containers, food rations and military vehicles. Russian forces hit many of the schools used by the Ukrainian army. In at least three cities, after the Russian bombing, Ukrainian soldiers moved to other schools, further endangering civilians “.

“In a city east of Odessa, Amnesty International has noticed Ukrainian soldiers on many occasions using civilian areas for housing and training, including two schools located in densely populated areas – it reads – Between April and June, Russian attacks against schools in the area caused several deaths and injuries. On June 28 a child and an elderly woman were killed in their home, hit by a rocket. In Bakhmut, on May 21, an attack by Russian forces hit a university building used as a military base by Ukrainian forces killing seven soldiers. The university is adjacent to a multi-story building damaged in the attack along with other civilian homes no more than 50 meters away. Amnesty International researchers saw the carcass of a military vehicle in the courtyard of the bombed university “.

“International humanitarian law does not expressly prohibit the parties to the conflict from setting up in schools where no lessons are taking place However, the armed forces must avoid using schools located near civilian settlements, unless there is an urgent military need. Also in this case, they must alert civilians and if necessary assist them in evacuation, which does not appear to have occurred in the cases examined by Amnesty International. Armed conflicts seriously undermine the right to education. Furthermore, the use of schools for military purposes can lead to destruction which, once the war is over, can continue to deny that right. Ukraine is one of the 114 states that have signed the Declaration on Safe Schools, an agreement that intends to protect education during armed conflicts and that provides for the use of abandoned or evacuated schools only when there are no viable alternatives “.

“Many of the attacks by Russian forces documented by Amnesty International in recent months have been carried out through the use of inherently indiscriminate weapons, such as cluster bombs which are banned internationally.or explosive weapons that produce large-scale effects – the statement continues – Other attacks have been conducted with guided weapons with various levels of precision which, in some cases, have actually hit the intended target. The Ukrainian forces’ tactic of placing military targets inside population centers in no way justifies indiscriminate attacks by the Russian side. All parties to the conflict must always distinguish between military and civilian objectives and take all possible precautions, including in the choice of weapons to use, to minimize damage to civilians. Indiscriminate attacks that kill or injure civilians or damage civilian targets are war crimes“.

“We call on the Ukrainian government to immediately ensure the removal of its forces from population centers or to evacuate civilian populations from the areas where its armed forces are operating. Armies must never use hospitals for war activities and should only use civilian schools or homes as a last resort when no other alternative is viable, ”said Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International secretary general.

“International humanitarian law requires all parties to the conflict to do their utmost not to place military targets in or near built-up areas. Other obligations regarding the protection of civilian populations include their evacuation from places close to military targets. and effective warning on any attack that may have consequences for civilian populations – concludes the statement – On July 29, Amnesty International transmitted the conclusions of its research to the Kiev Ministry of Defense. At the moment, no response has yet been received “.