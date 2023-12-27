Ukraine | American general says Crimea is decisive for Ukraine – “Russia is in deep trouble”

According to Ben Hodges, the West should not support Ukraine “as long as necessary”, but provide the tools for victory. The decisive thing is to evict the Russians from the Crimean peninsula.

Ukrainian the war will be solved within a year, and it is possible to make a solution in favor of Ukraine – if Ukraine succeeds in evicting the Russians from Crimea.

This is the former commander of the US Forces in Europe, Lt. General evp by Ben Hodges message in the HS interview.

“For Russia, Crimea is like a giant, unsinkable aircraft carrier, from which it can attack all of Ukraine without Ukraine reaching back. It is home to two-thirds of the Black Sea Fleet, the Saki air base and the huge logistics center of Džankoi,” Hodges lists.

Ukraine said early on Tuesday morning, December 26, that it had destroyed a Russian warship in the Black Sea. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, it destroyed with cruise missiles the landing ship Novocherkassk, which was in the harbor of the city of Feodosia in Crimea.

According to Hodges, having Crimea under Russian control would hinder Ukraine's development in the future as well. Russia can easily attack the ports of Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odessa, and investors do not dare to put their money in Ukraine.

What Ukraine needs to annex Crimea? Above all, long-range precision weapons, American ATACMS and even more preferably German Taurus missiles. They would make the situation in Crimea unbearable for Russia.

In December, Hodges, together with engineering professors at the US Military Academy, published a paper in Foreign Affairs magazine about how Ukraine could destroy the Crimean bridge.

The conclusion was that destroying the bridge's supporting structures from a distance with missiles is very difficult, but it would be best to try with Taurus.

“It requires a lot of explosives, it's not just a couple of missiles. But I believe that eventually the Ukrainians will succeed in destroying the bridge.”

However, the success of Ukraine depends on the support of the United States, Canada and Europe.

“Even if there is no support, the Ukrainians know that they cannot stop [vastarintaa]. But Western support determines the pace and cost of the war,” he says.

Hodges is a European defense expert for whom supporting Ukraine is both a matter of heart and mind.

He actively comments on the war started by Russia, for example on the messaging service X, and has not abandoned Ukraine due to the situation in the Middle East. The former commander lives in Frankfurt and works as a consultant and logistics mentor for NATO. He also knows Finland well.

For a long time, Hodges's statements have been accompanied by pain at the hesitation and slowness of the US and its allies in delivering aid to Ukraine.

According to him, it's great that Ukraine has received hundreds of billions of aid, but in the end game it doesn't matter.

“What matters is what they need to win. And we haven't managed to give them those things.”

Hodges according to the West, the wrong line has been chosen. Ukraine is promised to be supported “as long as necessary”.

“We have not defined the end result we are aiming for. If there is no strategic goal, it is difficult to practice effective politics. If our administration said that our goal is to help Ukraine defeat Russia and push it back to the 1991 borders, there would be no reason to hesitate to send Ukraine what they need.”

According to Hodges, the United States experiences an exaggerated fear that Russia would use a nuclear weapon.

Another concern is that Russia's defeat would lead to the country's disintegration or collapse.

“From my point of view, that would be a good thing and not something to be afraid of.”

Hodges the defeatism prevailing in the West is surprising. According to him, things are not going well in Russia.

“Russia is actually in dire straits. It has lost over 300,000 soldiers killed and wounded and over 3,000 tanks and armored vehicles. The country's defense industry is in trouble. Russia has to import low-quality artillery ammunition from North Korea. Their logistics system is fragile,” says Hodges.

And the list goes on:

The Russian air force has not been able to destroy any weapons convoy from Poland to Ukraine. Ukraine has forced Russia's Black Sea Fleet to withdraw a third of its ships from Sevastopol, even though Ukraine doesn't even have a navy.

According to Hodges, Russia does not have the ability to make a decisive breakthrough.

“They don't have a large armed force somewhere waiting to go to Kharkiv or Kyiv. They may achieve local success, but that's about it.”