Home page politics

From: Kilian Beck

Split

Andrij Melnyk, ex-ambassador of Ukraine, comes forward with sharp criticism of Sahra Wagenknecht. One point in their alleged plan in particular is dangerous.

Berlin/Brasília – Criticism of Sahra Wagenknecht’s possible founding of a party is now also being heard abroad. Had on the weekend Picture reports that the still left-wing politician has decided to found a party. The former German ambassador to Ukraine, Andrij Melnyk, warned of “an extremely populist pro-Russia party” in the same place on Monday (September 11th).

For Andrij Melnyk, Sahra Wagenknecht is a “demagogue”. © Michael Kappeler/dpa and Christophe Gateau/dpa

Since the beginning of the Ukraine war, Wagenknecht had repeatedly criticized Western and especially German arms deliveries to Ukraine and called for a rapprochement with Russia – to the strong displeasure of parts of her party. During his time in Berlin, Melnyk was considered one of the loudest voices for arms deliveries.

He was Ukraine’s ambassador in Berlin until October 2022 and has been ambassador to Brazil since June. Meanwhile, Wagenknecht remained firm when asked: She would decide on a new party by “the end of the year”. Bild had referred to sources in Wagenknecht’s environment. She made it clear that the foundation would not take place before the state elections in Bavaria and Hesse on Sunday, October 8th.

Melnyk: Wagenknecht is a “dangerous Putin apologist”

But observers say she could definitely have her eye on the elections in the eastern German states in 2024. According to an INSA survey commissioned by the Picture 15 percent of eligible voters nationwide would vote for a hypothetical Wagenknecht party. In East Germany it could even be up to 42 percent of the vote. In view of this, Melnyk told the paper: “The fact that so many people would be willing to give their vote to an outrageous demagogue and dangerous Putin apologist is frightening.” Political scientists regularly complain that such surveys hardly produce reliable results.

Sahra Wagenknecht and Alice Schwarzer at their controversial “peace demonstration” in Berlin in February. © Monika Skolimowska/dpa

Melnyk said that Wagenknecht’s party was a danger, especially for the Ukrainians who were in the “Russian war of annihilation.” It would “certainly not be a good omen for the political culture in Germany” if Wagenknecht founded her party.

According to the report from the weekend, there are four core issues for the still-left: One of them is “peace,” the newspaper reported, while for Wagenknecht, mine is a “foreign policy that once again relies on diplomacy instead of arms deliveries.” Peace with Russia had to be achieved at “any price,” it was said about the expected foreign policy content of the still hypothetical party.

Wagenknecht wants to end “cancel culture” by the state

It should be domestic policy, she wrote Picture, turn around three points: Wagenknecht himself has actually already made it well known on a talk show what this means: “Social justice” means that she wants to “skim off the profits of large corporations”, as well as higher wages. At the same time, “economic reason” should ensure that the federal government no longer “scares away” jobs from Germany. Under the “Freedom” point, Wagenknecht could demand that the state end “cancel culture”, i.e. an alleged restriction on freedom of expression.