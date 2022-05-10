“We will not allow any country to undeservedly appropriate the victory over Nazism in the Second World War and to minimize the role of Ukraine and our brave soldiers in this battle for freedom”, the Ambassador of Ukraine told Adnkronos in Italy Yaroslav Melnyk, commenting on the feared demonstration of strength by the Russian side, on the occasion of yesterday’s party.

“On May 9 in Ukraine, two important holidays are celebrated – he explains – Europe Day and the Day of Victory over Nazism in World War II. Europe Day in Ukraine is an important day for strengthening Ukraine as a European state. , a symbolic day of unity with other European countries in order to protect the common heritage and further develop common ideals and principles of a democratic society “. “Victory Day over Nazism is no less important, but with a different shade of meaning – specifies the ambassador – I would like to underline that among the former republics of the Soviet Union in the Second World War, Ukraine suffered the greatest losses. a total of 20 million dead, scholars say that nearly 10 million were Ukrainians and that one in five Ukrainians died in the war. “

He adds: “This year Ukraine celebrates May 9 in the face of Russian military aggression on a large scale, so the traditional slogan of these memorable days’ we remember-we win ‘this year has been changed to’ we defeated the Nazis. – we will also defeat the Rashists’. Together with our partners we are making every effort to bring peace to our lands as soon as possible so that we can continue to live freely in our country. “