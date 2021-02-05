The Ukrainian authorities have authorized the emergency use of two vaccines against coronavirus infection. The Minister of Health of the country Maxim Stepanov announced this on Thursday on his Facebook page.

It is known that AstraZeneca and Novavax will be used in Ukraine.

“We have received permission for emergency medical use of vaccines, so receipts will begin this month,” the head of the department wrote.

According to the head of the Ministry of Health, the supply agreements are now at their final stage in terms of technical details, the signing, as he noted, is expected in the coming days.

Bloomberg analysts have previously warned that the COVID-19 pandemic could drag on for seven years if the pace of vaccinations is not accelerated. Meanwhile, in the world, according to the World Health Organization, the number of people vaccinated against the coronavirus has exceeded the number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic.