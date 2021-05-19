The deputy head of the office of the President of Ukraine, Igor Zhovkva, admitted the possibility of a meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and American leader Joe Biden in Europe in June. On Wednesday, May 19, UNIAN reports.

“The schedule of President Biden, if we talk about his tour, which is planned for June, is still being determined,” explained Zhovkva. – If such an opportunity [встречи] will appear on the presidents’ schedules, then, of course, such a meeting will take place. “

Biden will embark on his first trip overseas as President of the United States on June 11-13. He will attend the G7 summit in the UK, the NATO summit and the US-EU summit in Brussels.

In early April, a telephone conversation took place between Zelensky and Biden against the backdrop of yet another exacerbation in Donbass. The US President has promised not to leave Ukraine without support. Later, Kiev announced that preparations had begun for a meeting between the two leaders. On May 6, Zelensky invited Biden to take part in the Crimean Platform summit.